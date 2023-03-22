Work on Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara 2' begins

New Delhi [India], March 22 : On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of 'Kantara 2' have started the work on the film's script.

Taking to social media, Hombale films shared the update.

"On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates," a post read on the Instagram page of Homable Films.

Fans became excited after knowing this update.

"Woah...can't wait for Kantara 2," a social media user commented.

"Best of luck to team Kantara," another one wrote.

Actor-director Rishabh Shetty announced the prequel of the movie 'Kantara' at an event marking the celebration of the movie hitting hundred days at the box office

Rishabh said at the occasion, "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty who is playing a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the second part.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor