World smallest singer Abdu Rozik shares pictures with 'new BFF' Jacqueline Fernandez

Tajikistan-based singer Abdu Rozik, who etched his name in record books as the world's smallest singer posted pictures with his new BFF Jacqueline Fernandez on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 18-year-old Rozik dropped some photographs where the pair is seen having a good time.

In the pictures, Jacqueline donned a chic white top with checked sky blue pants while the singer wore a black jacket with a black t-shirt and hat.

Calling Jacqueline a 'natural beauty', he wrote, "With "no filter" a true natural beauty my new BFF @jacquelinef143."

Jacqueline also replied to the post. She wrote, "BFF for life."

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik also spent time with Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff and singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh at IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

