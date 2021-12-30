Worship Khanna sets the controls on upcoming web series 'Robot'

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actor Worship Khanna, who is currently seen as antagonist Vijayendra Singh in 'Meri Doli Mere Angna', is to star in upcoming web series 'Robot'.

He says: "I'm excited to play a protagonist in the upcoming series, 'Robot'. I will essay the character, Anand, who is a simple and innocent guy working in an office dealing with robots. And after some twist and turn the robot (Rachel) falls in love with me. It is a very beautiful story and I'm sure my audience will enjoy watching me."

The series of nine episodes also features actors such as Naveen Bawa and Vijay Patkar.

The 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor looks forward to a healthy and peaceful New year. "I'm looking forward to a healthy and peaceful New year 2022. As Covid-19 is once again increasing I will choose to stay home and welcome the new year with a few of my very close friends. I wish to stay healthy and be able to work more exploring and essaying new characters."

