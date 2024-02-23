WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: SRK dances to 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' songs, speaks about "Naari Shakti"

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 : The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 opening ceremony at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was a star-studded event.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan captivated the audiences with his power-packed performance at the grand event.

The King Khan started his performance with a long speech about "Naari-Shakti".

He said, "Welcome to the Women's Premiere League 2024. Hamara desh sadiyon se hi naari Shakti pr depend krta hai, chahe wo bharat maa ho, dharti maa ho, Shakti maa ho, devi maa ho ya hmare gharon mein baithi hui hmari pyari pyari maa ho. Women have been running companies as CEOs, they have been running households as mothers and nurturing children. Women have always ruled."

SRK appreciated women for "challenging all stereotypes" and wished WPL teams good luck for the upcoming matches.

"Aur jis desh ki neev naari Shakti pr aadhaarit ho wahan pr mahilaaon ko koi nahi rok sakta. So they are going to break all the walls and challenge all stereotypes. Aur agar har field mein itni unnati kar chuki hain to sports mein kyu nahi? Aur yahi khayal tha WPL ke initiative ka by BCCI under the auspices of Mr Jay Shah. The next 30 days is not only about women and their power, it's not only about cricket and the goodness of sports, it's about the rise of women to carve a place for themselves, the rise of Queens in their Queendom," he added.

SRK then started his performance in 'Pathaan' style and said, "Party agar Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aaega hi."

The superstar then grooved to 'Jhomme Jo Pathaan' and 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'.

The 'Don' actor wore an all-black outfit. He looked stylish in a black deep-neck shirt with golden buttons on it paired with matching black pants.

He was seen in long hair look and accessorized his look with a golden and black belt and black shades.

Several pictures and videos of SRK performing at the opening ceremony went viral on social media.

Not only SRK, but actors Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and Sidharth Malhotra also performed at the opening ceremony.

The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The tournament will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru.

