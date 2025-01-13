Writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla spends a memorable evening with Shatrughan Sinha

Mumbai, Jan 13 Well-known lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir Shukla recently spent a memorable evening with veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. Sharing a few sneak peeks from their visit in Kolkata on his official Instagram handle, Manoj Muntashir Shukta penned an appreciation post.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Not only is the name of the house 'Ramayana', but 'Shri Ram' also resides in the heart of respected Shatrughan ji. The evening spent with you in Kolkata turned into a satsang that I will always remember". Several netizens jumped to the comment section to react to the post. One of the Insta users penned, "Jai shree Ram".

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi Sinha recently celebrated her father and husband Zaheer Iqbal's birthday together. The 'Dabangg' actress posted a vlog on her YouTube channel, sharing a few glimpses from the grand celebration. Sonakshi Sinha opened the clip saying, "I bet you didn't know that December 9th is my dad's birthday and December 10th is Zaheer's, so it's a double celebration!"

The YouTube video opened with a decorated dining table. As the guests started appearing Sonakshi Sinha welcomed them. She also invited her father, Shatrughan Sinha, with a dance, followed by a hug from her mother Poonam Sinha. The video also included the cake-cutting ceremony. Later on, we see Sonakshi Sinha gushing over as she looks at her father's magazine covers back from the '70s.

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally entered matrimony in June last year after being in a relationship for seven years. The lovebirds tied the knot on 23rd June 2024. It might also be interesting to know that they got married on the same date they started their relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor