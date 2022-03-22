Yami Gautam looks fierce in latest 'Dasvi' poster

Mumbai, March 22 Actress Yami Gautam looks every inch strong headed and intense in a new poster for her upcoming film 'Dasvi'.

Looking strong and sublime in her IPS officer avatar, the poster showcases Yami's fierce and fearless side. The trailer of the film is all set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

The film, which is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan and produced by Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films, has been directed by Tushar Jalota.

In addition, it also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7.

