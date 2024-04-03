Yami Gautam wishes her 'little one' Surilie on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Actor Yami Gautam on Wednesday wished her sister Surilie Gautam on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Yami shared a throwback photo of herself with Surilie.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's Surilie Day, today & everyday!!!! Happy birthday my little one !!! We love you so much."

In the photo, Yami can be seen leaning on Surilie's shoulder and posed for the camera.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all set to embrace parenthood.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film.

Interacting with the media, Aditya said, "Our baby is on its way."

Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant. Her delivery is due in May 2024.

She marked a stunning appearance at the event of 'Article 370'. Several clips from the trailer launch surfaced online in which Yami can be seen hiding her baby bump.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Meanwhile, Yami is currently basking in the success of 'Article 370'.

She portrayed the role of an intelligence officer in the film.

'Article 370', is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

The film is headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film was released in cinemas on February 23.

Yami will also be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

