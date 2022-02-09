Yami looks dead serious reciting nursery rhyme in 'A Thursday' teaser

Mumbai, Feb 9 The makers of hostage thriller 'A Thursday' shared a sneak peek into the upcoming movie and actress Yami Gautam Dhar looks every inch deadly even while reciting a nursery rhyme.

The suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata. The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Yami with a grim look on her face followed by a gunshot.

The combination of Yami's tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller.

Yami shared the teaser on her Instagram and captioned it: "Maasumiyat ka chehra iss din badlaa (The face of innocence changed this day)."

'A Thursday' is releasing soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.

