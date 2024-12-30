Yash urges fans to refrain from displaying grand gestures on his birthday, prioritise safety

Mumbai, Dec 30 Kannada cinema superstar Yash, who is known for the ‘KGF’ franchise, has urged his fans to prioritise their safety and mindfulness during his birthday celebrations.

The actor said that his happiness lies in knowing that his fans are thriving and pursuing their goals.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a note in Kannada language and English in which he urged his fans to refrain from extravagant celebrations.

He reflected on the unfortunate incidents that occurred during his birthday celebrations in the past, tragically resulting in the loss of lives.

He wrote, “As the new year dawns, it's a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, there have been some unfortunate incidents too. It's time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy”.

He further mentioned, “I will be busy shooting and will not be in town on my birthday. However, the warmth of your wishes will always reach me and be my constant companion, fueling my spirit and inspiring me. Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025”.

Earlier, on his last birthday, three of his fans in the Gadag district of Karnataka lost their lives while erecting a large birthday cutout. The actor had immediately traveled to meet the bereaved families, offering support and condolences. After this tragic event, Yash urged his fans to refrain from hanging banners, engaging in dangerous bike chases, and taking reckless selfies.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently filming for 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups’.

The film, jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The film promises to be a massy entertainer.

