'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' teaser promises love, politics, lawlessness

Mumbai, Dec 21 The recently released teaser of the psychological drama series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" brings together the themes of twisted love and power, set against the backdrop of crime and desire.

Created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, who has helmed popular television shows such as "Balika Vadhu" and the series "Apharan", the Netflix series has an ensemble cast comprised of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, and Hetal Gada.

The action in the series is centred around the fictional town of Onkara, where love, politics and lawlessness collide in the heartland, all the while reversing the gender dynamics.

The teaser also makes use of the popular 90s track "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein", from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Baazigar", retaining its charm with the remake. The series will stream on Netflix from January 14, 2022.

