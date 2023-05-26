Yeh Meri Family fills the air with nostalgia, crafting a cult for itself with a distinctive 90s flair

Amazon miniTVs family drama series, Yeh Meri Family, which perfectly captures the 90s vibe, just had its much-anticipated premiere on the service. Stirring up a wide range of emotions and transporting the viewers back in time, the show evokes the golden period of the 1990s in this fast-paced click-bait age. The show is receiving immense appreciation from the viewers, evoking a myriad of sentiments and taking them on a trip down the memory lane. Yeh Meri Family has been receiving heaps of praises for bringing the old-world grace to the modern-day intricacies by perfectly portraying the good old days that everyone reminisces about. Bringing back the time of postage stamps, classic television series, and priceless 'ghar ka khana,' the family drama series has created quite a stir on social media. Several Twitterati fans have appreciated the latest season of the show, enough to take the viewers on a journey filled with nostalgic flamboyance.