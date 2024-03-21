'Yeh Meri Family' set to return with 3rd season

Mumbai, March 21 The hit streaming series 'Yeh Meri Family' is returning with its 3rd season. The new season will take the viewers on an emotional journey through the eyes of Rishi, an 11-year-old boy.

The series stars Hetal Gada, Anngad Raaj, Rajesh Kumar, and Juhi Parmar, and evokes nostalgic emotions and celebrates the beauty of family while rediscovering the magic of the golden era of the 1990s.

The series is set against the backdrop of the enchanting spring of 1995 and showcases the intricacies of family dynamics.

Actress Juhi Parmar said, "Neerja has gotten so much love from the audience and I am thrilled that I have gotten to play such a relatable yet fun character. I am excited about ‘Yeh Meri Family’ season 3 as the flavour continues and so does the entertainment. All of us love nostalgia and the 90s and Yeh Meri Family is just that, the simple old days of life. As for Neerja, she’s here to remind you that love, compassion and discipline can exist together, that’s the balance of life."

The narrative promises to transport the viewers back to the time when owning a Maruti 800 was a symbol of status, and evenings spent at home with family and friends were cherished beyond measure.

Produced by The Viral Fever, the series will soon drop on Amazon miniTV.

