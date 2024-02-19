Yodha Teaser Out: Sidharth Malhotra's Intense Action Mission to Save Hijacked Plane, Watch

The highly-anticipated teaser for Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film, "Yodha," has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the intense action-packed narrative. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the teaser sets the stage for a high-octane experience as it introduces Sidharth Malhotra in the role of a commando entrusted with the challenging mission of rescuing a hijacked Air India flight.

The teaser begins with the standard flight announcement, hinting at an approaching storm and urging passengers to fasten their seat belts. However, the plot takes a dramatic turn when the pilot transmits the distress code 7500, internationally recognized as a hijacking signal. Chaos ensues as the Indian government becomes aware of the situation, and the nation's only hope appears to be Sidharth Malhotra's character, who coincidentally is on board the flight.

The teaser showcases gripping shots of Sidharth engaging in intense confrontations with the hijackers, along with glimpses of ground-level action and daring stunts. Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani also feature in pivotal roles, with Raashi portraying a government official and Disha glimpsed in an air hostess outfit.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films, "Yodha" has experienced multiple release date changes. Initially set for July 7, then September 15, and later December 8, the film is now scheduled to hit theaters on March 15. This marks Sidharth Malhotra's second portrayal in a uniform following his role as Captain Vikram Batra in the critically acclaimed "Shershaah," also produced by Karan Johar.