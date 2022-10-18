Yoga guru Ramdev slams drug use among film stars, call Salman Khan for using drugs

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev slammed the culture of consumption of drugs among film stars and named actor Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in his speech.

Ramdev was speaking at the launch of an anti-drugs campaign in Uttar Pradesh when he appeared to blame the film industry and stars for the proliferation of drugs.

According to the report of NDTV, "Shah Rukh Khan's son (Aryan Khan) was caught doing drugs at a drug party. He went to jail. Salman Khan takes drugs. I don't know about Aamir Khan. God knows about these actors," said the Yoga teacher, addressing a large gathering in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. "Who knows how many film stars take drugs. And actresses - even worse. In the film industry, it is drugs everywhere. There are drugs in Bollywood, drugs in politics," he railed at a three-day "Aryaveer Sammelan".

"Liquor is distributed during elections. We should take a vow that India must be free from every drug addiction. For this, we will launch a movement." Ramdev made the allegations without basis and none of the celebrities he has named have responded.