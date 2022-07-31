You find more meaning in life seeing the smiling faces of real fighters, says actor Kunchacko Boban

Chennai, July 31 Actor Kunchacko Boban and his team from the upcoming Malayalam film, 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' paid a surprise visit to Malabar Cancer Centre to attend Survivors Meet arranged by the centre.

Taking to Instagram, Kunchacko Boban shared pictures and a video clip of his visit to MCC and wrote: "You find more meaning to your life seeing the smiling faces of the real fighters in life!! Made a surprise visit to Amritam 2022, the Survivors Meet conducted by the Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery. God bless the team of Dr Satheesh Balasubramanian and MCC. Thank you A. N. Shamseer MLA for inviting me!! Thank you all for the love pouring in and vibing along with Ambaass Rajeevan and Devadoothar. We are humbled 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'."

Meanwhile, Boban has disclosed that Advocate Gangadharan plays himself in the film. Boban himself plays a character called Kozhummal Rajeevan aka Ambaas Rajeevan in the film, which has been directed by Ratish Poduval.

The film, which went on floors in Cheruvathoor in Kerala, will feature Tamil actress Gayathrie, who is making her debut in Malayalam with this film, along with Kunchacko Boban in the lead.

Rakesh Haridas, the cinematographer of the acclaimed Hindi movie 'Sherni', is the director of Photography for this film. Interestingly, he also happens to be a Malayali and a collegemate of Kunchacko Boban at S.B. college. Manoj Kannoth is the editor of the film, which will have make-up by Hassan Wandoor.

