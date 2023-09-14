"You have captivated my heart": Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey on 5th anniversary

Washington [US], September 14 : Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American model Hailey Bieber have been married for five years, Page Six reported.

The couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts on social media.

The ‘Yummy’ singer penned down a lovey-dovey note for his wife on Instagram alongside photos of their recent Tokyo getaway.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxJw8_ysgpi/?img_index=1

“To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fibre of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

The model could be seen wearing a diamond necklace sporting the letter “B” on it as a touching nod to the pair’s last name.

“This makes my heart happy. I love you two,” Khloe Kardashian commented.

Hailey also took to her Instagram to celebrate the milestone, sharing several similar images with her husband.

“5, I love you,” she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxJxnt4N3HH/?img_index=1

Fans and celebrities alike congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Hailey’s friend Kylie Jenner wrote, “u twooo !!!,” while Khloé Kardashian commented, “I love you BOTH.”

Justin and Hailey married at the Montage Palmetto Bluff waterfront resort in 2019.

They married one year after quietly saying ‘I do’ in a New York City courthouse.

After only a few weeks of rekindling their romance, the ‘Lonely’ singer and the ‘Rhode Skin’ founder got engaged in July 2018 at a resort in the Bahamas.

The two had been friends since childhood and had an on-again, off-again relationship that saw them split up several times before finally settling down together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor