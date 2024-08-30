You Make Me Proud,’ Says Anurag Kashyap As He Praises Abhinav Pareek Ahead of a Wedding Story’s Release

The countdown has begun for the scariest supernatural horror, A Wedding Story, to knock at your doors. As the film releases tomorrow, fans are excited to see what's in store with this Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Mukti starrer. It seems the industry is also thrilled to watch the film.

After Aamir Khan, now director Anurag Kashyap has praised director Abhinav Pareek. Landing the trailer, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "This trailer is fantastic. You make me proud."

A Wedding Story revolves around a happy marriage that soon turns into a nightmare as ominous occurrences begin to haunt the bride and groom's families. Highlighting a unique depth into the world of horror, A Wedding Story delivers stunning visuals and chilling melodies clubbed with impactful performances. The story of the film is steeped in traditions and cultural nuances and is based on real facts and events.

Starring Mukti Mohan, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Monica Chaudhary, Akshay Anand, Dr. Plom Khurana, and Piloo Vidyarthi. A novel supernatural horror film, ‘A Wedding Story', is directed by Abhinav Pareek, produced by Vinay Reddy, and written & produced by Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee under the banner Boundless Blackbuck Films production. It releases on 30th August 2024.