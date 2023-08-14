“You must never give up on your passion": Remo D'Souza shares heartfelt message for upcoming dancers

Upping the hip-hop ante and the urban pop culture fervor, Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, has been revolutionizing the art of dance through its dance reality series, Hip Hop India. Witnessing a paraphernalia of art from a pool of raw talent, the reality show has amassed artistic accreditation from renowned judges – Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi. This show captures the essence of Hip Hop with the phenomenal performances by the participants, who have gathered from across the gullies of India.On being asked about the show, Remo said, ”I love the show! It is too difficult to choose one thing as a favorite. I love everything that we do here, and I am really enjoying it.”

Sharing a heartfelt message for every dancer jumping on the Hip-Hop bandwagon, Remo emphasized, “For all the budding Hip Hop dancers, I would say you must never give up on your passion, hold on to your patience, never stop your hard work, and keep watching Hip Hop India!”The choreographer also confessed to blurring the lines between BTS-on-camera moments for Hip Hop India. “There are so many! Jumping up to some amazing performances. Unfortunately, everything is not captured on camera, but there are so many moments like that,” Remo stated rhapsodically.