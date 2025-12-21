'Young Sherlock' teaser offers a glimpse into the beloved detective's origin story

New York [US], December 21 : The teaser trailer for Prime Video's upcoming Sherlock Holmes series has been unveiled, featuring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the beloved detective.

Titled 'Young Sherlock', the show, which offers a reimagination of Sherlock Holmes, is brought to life by visionary director and executive producer Guy Ritchie.

"It charts the origin story of Sherlock Holmes in an irreverent, action-laden mystery that follows the iconic detective's early adventures," the makers said in a press release.

Set to premiere on March 4, 2026, all eight episodes of 'Young Sherlock' will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

"With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character's early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man - raw and unfiltered - when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident," the official logline states.

Besides Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the titular role, the show also features Donal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth.

Guy Ritchie directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

It is created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, and Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson.

Motive Pictures led physical production for Young Sherlock.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor