"Your happiness means the world to me": Hrithik Roshan's mom wishes him on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : As actor Hrithik Roshan turned a year older today, his mother Pinkie Roshan, wished her son with a special message. She shared a childhood picture of Hrithik and also posted his look from the upcoming film 'Fighter'.

She talked about his journey from 5 months to 50 years and mentioned in her lengthy post,

"These 2 photos represent the same pure soul with a golden heart. From 5 months to 50, your journey may be shared across celluloid and social media to millions but those who know and love you, we know that you've always been larger than life. You have spent 50 years on this Earth, bringing joy to so many yet I have known you from the moment you were a heartbeat and the immense happiness you radiated was felt exclusively and purely within me. Many nights I'd sleep with my heartbeat singing its lullaby and soothing yours as it grew within my spirit."

Recalling his childhood days, she mentioned, "When you arrived, you belonged to the world and you chose to spread joy, make people laugh and dance and feel alive. You've stood up for the downtrodden, empathised with everyone from all walks of life and respect women in a manner that not only sets an example to your wonderful growing boys but puts other men to shame. Your entire life has been about serving others and helping them reach their true potential, touch nirvana and go beyond the limits they've put on themselves."

She continued, "How? Through your example because you practice what you preach and it's not because of any reason other than you want everyone to be happy and celebrate life, just as you do."

She concluded with a sweet wish for him and wrote that his happiness is everything to her. "Your happiness means the world to me and be it 5 months or 50, you'll always be my son, who I love unconditionally. You make me proud and inspire me at the same time. It's because of you that I smile with such energy every day. Keep soaring, pierce the sky and go farther than you dare to dream because at 50, the universe is yours for the taking. Happy Birthday and all my love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has given several hits including 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Fiza', 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Krrish', 'Dhoom 2', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Agneepath', among others.

He will next be seen in 'Fighter', starring Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures,

Fighter promises strong action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film.

