Your passion continues to inspire us all, says Sivakarthikeyan to Ajith Kumar

Chennai, Jan 11 As Ajith Kumar gears up to race today in the 24H Dubai 2025 racing competition, actor Sivakarthikeyan has sent him his best wishes, saying that the star's "unwavering passion and dedication" were continuing to inspire everybody.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Wishing the best, dear #AjithKumar Sir, for the 24H Series in Dubai! Your unwavering passion and dedication continue to inspire us all. May you achieve immense success in this as well, Sir ."

Ajith's team has finished in the seventh pole position, clocking 2:03,476 (Combined), and thereby qualifying.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar, in an interview, to a television channel on Thursday said that he would not be signing any new films until the racing season was on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commenced.

To another question on what about the 24H Dubai 2025 had caught his eye, the actor said, "If you look at all the formats I have been racing and they have been sprint races. There is like a small event where there is one car, multiple drivers. So, it is not about you. It is about the car, the equipment. Saving the equipment for your co-drivers. So...(it is a) team sport."

It may be recalled that Ajith has been preparing to participate in the race unfazed by a car crash that had left his car badly damaged during a practice session on Tuesday.

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. His team is participating in the intensely contested Porsche 992 class along with his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

Interestingly, Fabian Duffieux had also taken over as the team manager for Ajith Kumar Racing in December last year.

The 24H Dubai 2025 will mean a lot to Ajith Kumar as it marks his firm’s competitive debut in the world of racing. It also marks the start of intense endurance campaign for the team and his firm, which has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

