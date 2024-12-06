"You're My Strength, Success, Pride, and Love" !Atlee Celebrates Wife Priya's Birthday with Adorable Pictures!

The blockbuster director Atlee, known for delivering blockbuster hits like 'Jawan' and 'Bigil' 'Theri', took to social media to shower love on his wife, Priya Atlee, on her birthday. The filmmaker shared adorable pictures with Priya and penned down a heartfelt note which said, Wish you many more happy returns of the day, my dear papa Suji @priyaatlee You're my daughter, my love, and everything to me. Without you, everything to me will be incomplete. You're my strength, success, pride, and love. More you have given the most beautiful gift. Meer love you, Mumma. Once again, birthday wishes from your boys: me, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki & Coffee. Love you, Mumma. Ur our world we all will make u proud.

Tying the knot back in 2014, Atlee and Priya have been a power couple to watch. Their journey took a delightful turn with the arrival of Meer on January 31, 2023.Atlee made his directorial debut with the 2013 romantic comedy Raja Rani, starring Arya and Nayanthara. The filmmaker then made three action films with Vijay, that turned out to be blockbusters: Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), and Bigil (2019). His latest directorial, action thriller Jawan, marked his Bollywood debut as the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides this Atlee is gearing up for the release of 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan. The film produced by her under 'A For Apple Productions' is directed by Kalees and will be releasing in cinemas on December 25th, 2024.