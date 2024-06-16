"You're the one who shaped my dreams": Sanjay Dutt's tribute to dad Sunil Dutt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : On the occasion of Father's Day, actor Sanjay Dutt paid a heartfelt tribute to his late dad and veteran star Sunil Dutt.

"Happy Father's Day Dad, you're the one who shaped my dreams and made me the person I am today... Always miss you and the beautiful memories we have made. I am grateful for everything that you have taught me and I try to pass on the same to my kids... Happy Father's Day Dad," he wrote.

Sanjay also shared a black and white image that features him with his dad and his two daughters Namrata and Priya Dutt.

Sanjay did not forget to share a picture with his kids son Shahraan and daughter Iqra. Take a look

Sunil Dutt, known for his stellar performances in classics like 'Mother India,' 'Waqt,' 'Padosan,' and 'Sadhna,' left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

His romance with actress Nargis, which began dramatically on the sets of 'Mother India' when he rescued her from a fire, became one of Bollywood's most cherished love stories.

The couple married on March 11, 1958, and together they had three children Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata Dutt. The Dutt family faced significant challenges, especially with Nargis's battle with pancreatic cancer, which claimed her life on May 3, 1981.

Despite these hardships, Sunil Dutt remained a pillar of strength, both for his family and his fans.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Sunil Dutt made significant contributions to Indian politics.

He joined the Congress party in 1984 and served as a Member of Parliament for five consecutive terms, representing the Mumbai North West constituency until his death.

Sunil Dutt's final film appearance was in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,' where he shared the screen with Sanjay, creating memorable moments that fans still cherish.On May 25, 2005, Sunil Dutt breathed his last.

