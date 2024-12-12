“You’re the Reason We Binge-Watched!” Says Tanya Bhatia member of India Women’s Cricket Team Showers Love on Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary, who is winning hearts with his gripping performance as Guru in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, recently experienced a special fan moment when members of India’s Women’s Cricket Team expressed their admiration for his work. Known for his intense transformation and jaw-dropping stunts in the series, Gurmeet’s portrayal has garnered widespread acclaim from viewers and fans alike. The actor had the privilege of meeting cricket stars like Tanya Bhatia, Kanika Ahuja, and Ms. Khyati Gulati, the head coach of Punjab’s Senior Women’s Cricket Team. The players showered him with praises, highlighting his impactful performance and the dedication he brought to his role.

Tanya Bhatia, an Indian wicket-keeper-batter who also represents Punjab, couldn’t hold back her excitement as she shared her thoughts on Gurmeet’s performance. “I absolutely loved Gurmeet Choudhary in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2! Honestly, he’s the reason I binge-watched the entire season in just a few hours. His portrayal of Guru was phenomenal, and the transformation he underwent is incredibly inspiring. I’ve already recommended the series to my friends because of how brilliantly he performed. I hope to see a lot more of him in the future!” Kanika Ahuja is a left handed batter who currently plays for Punjab team says, “I don’t usually watch series but I was so inspired by your performance i binged watch Season 1 and season 2 just to watch you. Infact I used to sneak in during my practice to watch the show and right after I finished watching the show and I scored a century, say jokingly” The meeting highlighted Gurmeet’s growing influence and the cross-industry appreciation he continues to receive. With Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 earning rave reviews