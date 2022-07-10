YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested by Noida police, after his birthday celebration goes horribly wrong

YouTuber-pilot Gaurav Taneja was arrested by the Noida police on Saturday for organising his birthday party at Sector 51 Metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.Gaurav was initially detained and later arrested under Section 144 of the CrPC. An FIR has also been filed against him. He has been arrested under sections 188 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."Officials from Noida Sector 49 police station told Hindustan Times, “YouTuber Gaurav Taneja organised his birthday party inside the sector 51 of Aqua Line. Tokens were being distributed under the station, resulting in a long queues and traffic jam. Metro passengers were also facing difficulties and there was also a stampede-like situation there. When the police came to know about the event, it reached the spot. They that they had no information about the party."

Yesterday, Taneja had posted a request on his Instagram page asking followers to gather at the metro station. Following this, thousands of people turned up at Sector 51 metro station, resulting in a stampede. Gaurav Taneja has over 3.3 million followers on Instagram.His wife Ritu Rathee, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, today said that she had booked an entire metro in which they would celebrate Taneja's birthday and cut the cake. "We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC. Lekin sabse milege zaroor (But we will meet everyone)," she posted on Instagram today morning. Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in India with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels-- 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.A civil engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing law at the faculty of law, Delhi University.

