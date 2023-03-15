YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi arrested for reckless driving on public road to recreate 'Farzi' scene

In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested for recreating a popular scene from the Shahid Kapoor-starring series Farzi, in a video that had gone viral on the Internet lately. In the video, a masked man can be seen throwing currency notes from his running car, at the Golf Course Road of Gurugram, in an attempt to recreate the scene from Raj and DK's web series. As per the reports, the accused, who has been arrested by the Gurugram police, has been identified as the popular YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi. For the unversed, he is a renowned social media influencer, who has around 3.5 Lakhs of followers on Instagram, and over 3 Lakhs of followers on YouTube. The accused recorded the above-mentioned video clip in the first week of March.

According to the reports published by the Times Of India, an FIR has been registered against Joravar Singh Kalsi, under sections 279, 283, and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, for rash driving, danger or obstruction in a public way, and the act of endangering personal safety of others, at the Sushant Lok police station of Gurugram.

In the video, Joravar with his face covered, can be seen throwing currency notes from a white Baleno, in an attempt to re-create the scene from a web-series titled 'Farzi'. The web series, streaming on Amazon Prime, features Shahid Kapoor who has played the role of a brilliant small-time artist artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job.The series, which marked the OTT debut of popular star Shahid Kapoor, earned immensely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics, thanks to its unique premise, excellent making, and stellar performances. Farzi, which is helmed by the celebrated director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK