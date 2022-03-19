Zac Efron flaunts chiselled body while jogging shirtless on Costa Rica beach

Singer-actor Zac Efron's latest shirtless images have left his fans drooling over him.

The 34-year-old actor was recently photographed running barefoot down a beach in Costa Rica, wearing a pair of blue swim trunks and a black baseball cap.

Netizens have been praising Zac ever since his pictures of his well-chiselled body went viral on social media.

"Oh My god... Can't take my eyes off his toned abs," a fan commented.

"Zac is so so hotttttt," another one wrote.

"Well I won't be recovering from these pictures of Zac Efron on the beach for a long time," a netizen tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zac is waiting for the film 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever', in which he will be seen sporting a thick moustache. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the dramedy starring Zac and Russell Crowe is based on the true story of John "Chickie" Donohue, who in 1968 left New York for Vietnam to track down and have a few beers with his childhood buddies who were fighting in the Army.

