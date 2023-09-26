Zeenat Aman to Amitabh Bachchan, celebs celebrate 100 years of Dev Anand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Several celebrities remembered legendary actor Dev Anand on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. They celebrated 100 years of Dev Saab.

From Zeenat Aman to Amitabh Bachchan shared special posts on their respective social media handles.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared stills from the film ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ on her Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note, “Celebrating 100 years of Dev saab. Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxpSR6YrP01/?

She continued, “It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I’ve been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I’ve already said. Though, I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can’t resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I’m not so sure about you younger lot!”

Kajol took to Instagram story and shared a portrait of Dev Saab.

She captioned the post, “Style beyond compare onscreen and off screen. Remembering Dev Sahab on his 100th anniversary.”

Sharing the still of her mother Sharmila Tagore and Dev Saab from their film, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happy 100th Birthday Anniversary #devanand ji.”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also remembered the legendary actor and posted a note on his X.

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1705449689548820928?

The note read, “After seeing the success of Film Heritage Foundation’s retrospective “Dilip Kumar – Hero of Heroes” on the occasion of his birth centenary last year, I am delighted that four iconic Dev Anand films will be opening in cinemas across the country today in a manner that befits a legend of Indian cinema. He signified something that was endless, a continuity which we all took as a given. The fact that we can watch these films almost 70 years after the first one was released, is because they have been preserved and restored. This only reaffirms the importance of saving our films for future generations to enjoy. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch Dev Anand back on the big screen this weekend. “

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar dropped a throwback picture with Dev Anand.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday anniversary to Dev saab, an evergreen icon, who mesmerizes us even today with his charisma and timeless songs. His immeasurable contributions to Indian cinema and lasting legacy inspire generations. We miss you Dev saab..”

Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923, and is considered one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood film industry.

In a career spanning almost six decades, the actor created a mark with his roles in films like 'Guide,' 'Taxi Driver,' 'Jewel Thief' and 'CID'.

He broke new grounds, playing a smuggler in 'Jaal,' absconding gang member in 'Dushman,' black marketeer in 'Kalabazaar' and a murderer in 'Bombay Ka Babu.

Besides being an actor, he was also a writer, director, and producer known for his work in Hindi cinema.

The late actor who received India's third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan took his last breath in his room at The Washington Mayfair Hotel in London at the age of 88 on December 3, 2011 (4 December 2011 I.S.T.).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor