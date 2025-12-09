Zeeshan Khan Accident: Bigg Boss OTT Fame's Car Collides With Another Vehicle in Versova

Zeeshan Khan, a Bigg Boss OTT fame and TV actor of shows like 'Kumkum Bhagya', met with the accident in the Versova area of Mumbai on Monday, December 9. According to reports, the accident occurred at around 8.30 pm when a car in which Khan was travelling head-on collided with another car on a busy road.

The impact of the collision was so served that Khan's car airbags deployed immediately after the incident. Khan reportedly went to a nearby local police station to file an accident report. The deployment of the airbags in the car during the accident saved him from receiving any serious injuries.

However, Khan has not shared any official statement on his social accounts regarding the incident. More details regarding this are awaited.

Zeeshan Khan began his career in 2015 with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyan. Gradually, he became a part of Parvarish 2 and then Zee TV's superhit show Kumkum Bhagya. His portrayal of Aryan Khanna made him a household name, but he became more famous when he participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.