Zendaya admits she hasn't watched 'Dancing with the Stars' since competing

Washington [US], October 5 : Actor Zendaya opened up about her time on reality dance show 'Dancing with the Stars', revealing that her experience on the show was "very stressful."

According to E! News, the 28-year-old star recently shared on a podcast show that she has not watched the show since her season in 2013, when she competed alongside professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy at just 16 years old.

"I have not watched 'Dancing with the Stars' since I was on," Zendaya admitted with a chuckle.

"I didn't really watch 'Dancing with the Stars' before I was on 'Dancing with the Stars'. I don't think I was the target demographic. My grandma loves 'Dancing with the Stars', that's her bag," she added.

The actress described the pressure of competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy, adding, "I also think it was a very stressful experience. I was like, I don't think I'm gonna be watching this anymore."

Despite not winning the titleshe and Chmerkovskiy finished in second placethe duo garnered praise for their performances, while the trophy went to Derek Hough and Kellie Pickler that season, as per E! News.

This current season of 'Dancing with the Stars' features a mix of familiar faces, including Tori Spelling, Eric Roberts, and Anna Delvey, among others.

Although Spelling and Delvey have recently been eliminated, their appearances have captured public interest.

Delvey, in particular, caused a stir during her double elimination when she bluntly stated, "Nothing," when asked about her takeaways from the competition.

In a subsequent discussion on Spelling's podcast, Delvey elaborated on her comment, stating, "You guys told me, what I'm supposed to do. I tried to do it and then I still was rejected. And, I'm taking away nothing. This is what I'm taking away from it, because your advice was worthless," as per E! News.

She further noted the defensive stance she felt compelled to take following backlash about her casting, acknowledging that while the cast was generally kind, the experience was still challenging.

'Dancing with the Stars' airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.

