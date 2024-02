Zendaya talks about Tom Holland's 'rizz', his 'natural gift'

Los Angeles, Feb 22 Actress Zendaya has praised her boyfriend and Hollywood star Tom Holland for his "natural gift", adding that she thinks he's got "beautiful charisma".

The 27-year-old actress, who will be seen in 'Dune: Part Two', was asked who in the cast had the most 'rizz', which is a Gen-Z slang for charm or attractiveness.

Zendaya told Buzzfeed: "Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people."

"You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift," she said, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

Though they went public with their relationship in 2021, Zendaya and Holland have mostly kept their romance private.

