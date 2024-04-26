Zendaya, Tom Holland discussing marriage, reveals source

Washington [US], April 26 : Speculations are buzzing around Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland as sources close to the duo suggest that marriage may be on the cards.

According to a report obtained by People magazine, discussions about tying the knot have surfaced, indicating a potential future as husband and wife for the Spider-Man co-stars.

The source divulged to People magazine, "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," shedding light on the couple's private discussions about their relationship trajectory.

Despite their fame, both Zendaya and Holland have maintained a discreet stance on their romance, preferring to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight.

The allure of privacy seems to be a shared sentiment between the pair, with the insider emphasizing, "They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part."

Managing public attention has never been a walk in the park for either of them, further solidifying their commitment to privacy amidst their rising stardom.

With thriving careers in the entertainment industry, work remains a focal point for both Zendaya and Holland.

The source highlighted, "Work is important to both and that keeps them busy now," hinting at their dedication to their respective projects while navigating their relationship.

While representatives for the actors have refrained from commenting on the matter, Zendaya recently provided a glimpse into their relationship dynamics in a Vogue cover story.

Reflecting on Holland's sudden fame following the Spider-Man franchise, Zendaya remarked, "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully."

As Zendaya's film 'Challengers' hits theatres and Holland gears up for his role in 'Romeo and Juliet' on London's West End, the couple continues to juggle their professional endeavours alongside their personal relationship.

As discussions about marriage emerge, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this dynamic duo.

