Zoa Morani joins the cast of Nikhil Advani's 'The Chosen One'

Mumbai, Dec 15 Zoa Morani, who made her presence felt in Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish', has come on board for horror series 'The Chosen One' with Nikhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment.

The series will be directed by Gauravv Chawla, who earlier helmed the Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Baazar'.

Talking about the project, Zoa says, "It's stepping into a different genre for me for the first time, I've got the pin and needles in anticipation of how this will turn out. I am so grateful to get an opportunity to try something new in the vast storytelling world, the fascination just keeps increasing, fingers crossed."

The web series is based on a sensitive story that revolves around the themes of love and friendship in the supernatural genre. In addition, 'The Chosen One' also stars Ishwaq Singh and Rasika Duggal. The filming will start in December across Ooty.

Apart from this, Zoa is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming series 'Fallen', where she will share the screen with Sonakshi Sinha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor