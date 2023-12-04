Zoya Akhtar Hints at Sequel of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’!

After a decade of its release, Farhan Akhtar has hinted at a sequel of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol’s 2011 hit cult movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. Recently, Zoya Akhtar, who made her breakthrough with the comedy-drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, said that the movie holds a special place in her heart and she would love to come up with its sequel. When asked if she is planning to make a sequel of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', she told ANI, "Yes, this comes up all the time and everybody is interested. The producers are interested, the actors are interested and we are interested. That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don't want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part they will have a certain expectation and we must give it to them, otherwise they won't be happy."

Zoya is known for associating herself with different kinds of stories ranging from psychological crime thriller 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within', family drama 'Dil Dhadakne Do' or musical drama 'Gully Boy. 'Sharing the criteria behind her distinct and interesting projects, she added, "What comes to my mind is one is that a story and an arc. I also think about what I want someone to feel or say. Let me talk about 'Gully Boy'. It is a rags-to-riches story on the surface. It is a story about a rapper from Dharavi who makes it. But at the end of the day, what I want to show is the class system. For me, 'The Archies' is about idealism. It's the ideal world. It's your dream world. When you watch it, you want to be like, 'Yeah, I wish life was like this and I lived here.' When we were growing up, we had very few things but the people were happy. That is the feeling I wanted to capture."Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three childhood friends–Arjun, Kabir, and Imraan–who reunite for a three-week road trip. The trio sets off to Spain and meets Laila, who falls in love with Arjun and helps him overcome his constant need to work. While Kabir and his fiancée, Natasha, experience significant misunderstandings, Imraan tries to meet his biological father, who is an artist.The film was done as a co-production between India and Spain. Filming took place in Spain, India, Egypt, and the United Kingdom. Following the success of the 2011 movie, fans are now gearing up to get a potential sequel of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.