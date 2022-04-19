Zubeen Garg to star in action-thriller 'Sikaar'

Mumbai, April 19 Actor-musician Zubeen Garg, who is known for lending his voice to charbuster tracks like 'Ya Ali' ('Gangster', 2006) and 'Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re' ('Kaante', 2002), is set to headline the starcast of the Assam-UK action-thriller film 'Sikaar'.

The VFX-packed thriller from DCreative Studios will utilise an intercontinental creative crew of British and Indian talents and industry veterans. Executive producer Pranab Lakhar - son of the late theatre producer Ratan Lakhar - and producers Sam Bhattacharjee and Mitra Bhattacharya have tied up with Bishnujyoti Handique and Luke Hetherington to pen the script (based on an original idea from Borgohain) and John Raggett to be the Director of Photography.

Rounding up the team is Yassine N'Choubi, who will be overseeing a post-production process that rivals any studio picture.

Speaking about the film Sam Bhatacharjee says, "'Sikaar' is a thriller genre, and with a concept of east meeting the west. The film is planned to be on floors by Oct 2022. Zubeen Garg will be spearheading the cast as a moralistic tea garden worker who traverses half-way across the world to London to extract retribution against those who wronged him."

The film is to be directed by Debankar Borgohain.

The film will act as a showcase for the beauty of the Assam landscape, before pitting Garg against foes in the UK.

Sharing how Zubeen was roped in for the film and how it was working with him, the producer further said, "As a filmmaker/ producer, my idea is to concentrate on the talent /stories from different regions/countries of the world. The hunt got me to Debankar Borgohain who is an amazing technician Assam has produced and is directing the film."

"I have been a fan of Zubeen from my days at Cotton College. So really wanted him to come as the musical inspiration on the film and expressed this with the director. But after the conversation that happened between Zubeen and the director, he (Zubeen) liked the role of Shankar so much and also worked ideally for Debankar to cast him for the role", he concluded.

'Sikaar', produced by Big Films Media, will begin shooting across both Assam and the UK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor