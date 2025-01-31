Zupee, Sony Entertainment Television's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' unite to celebrate skills, knowledge with Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot contest

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 31 : Skill-based gaming platform, Zupee is excited to present the Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot contest in association with the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). This partnership brings together two pioneers in their domains to empower audiences with opportunities to showcase their skills and knowledge while standing a chance to win big.

Starting January 24, 2025, the contest offers viewers an opportunity to turn their knowledge into big rewards - a cash prize of Rs1 lakh to 5 winners every week directly from the comfort of their homes. By combining Zupee's expertise in skill-based gaming with KBC's legacy of celebrating knowledge, the Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot contest underscores the shared commitment of both platforms to foster a culture of learning and skill recognition in India, as per the press release

Akanksha Dhamija, COO, Zupee talked about the contest and said, "Making skill-based games accessible to all has been one of Zupee's key missions. Our move to bring 'Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot' contest to Indian households is aligned with the same ethos."

"We firmly believe that given the right opportunities, every single person in our country holds the potential to shine. With Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot, our aim is to give all Zupee users and millions more a chance to win big, who possess the skills and knowledge but couldn't make it to the hotseat," she added.

Sandeep Mehrotra, Head - Ad Sales, Network Channels Sales, talked about the association and shared, "'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has always been a celebration of knowledge, aspiration, and the power of learning. Our association with Zupee for the 'Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot' contest builds on this legacy, offering millions of viewers a unique opportunity to turn their skills and intellect into rewarding experiences."

"Zupee's expertise in skill-based gaming and KBC's knowledge-driven format creates a powerful synergy, enabling viewers to turn their intellect into real rewards beyond the hot seat. We are happy to bring this interactive engagement to KBC fans, making the dream of winning big more accessible than ever before," said Sandeep Mehrotra.

With weekly reminders aired during KBC episodes, viewers are encouraged to stay engaged and participate in this exciting initiative. This collaboration marks a new chapter in interactive entertainment, making it possible for millions of Indians to celebrate their knowledge, sharpen their skills, and be rewarded handsomely for it.

To participate in the Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot-Download the Zupee app from www.zupee.com, then tune in to KBC on Sony Entertainment Television every Friday at 9:00 PM IST to catch the live questions, submit your answers via the Zupee app by Monday midnight. The winners' names and cities will be announced the following Friday during the KBC episode. This will be followed by a new question for the week.

With Rs1 lakh in prizes for 5 winners every week, the Zupee-KBC Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot contest takes the excitement of watching KBC to the next level. Don't miss outdownload the Zupee app today and get ready to turn your knowledge into big rewards, according to the press release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor