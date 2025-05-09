Did Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant Attack Karachi Port? Port Trust Claims Account Was Hacked by India

Claim Review : Several news reports claimed the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant destroyed Karachi Port using air and missile strikes. Claimed By : Media Reports Fact Check : False

Amid viral videos and photos of the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant destroying Pakistan's Karachi Port on Thursday, May 8, during the conflict between India and Pakistan. A post X (formerly known as Twitter) post of the Karachi Port Trust handle confirmed that the port received significant damage following the strike of the Indian Navy. However, later it's said that its account was hacked by India.'

“Karachi Port has sustained heavy damage following an Indian strike, resulting in unacceptable property loss. Emergency response efforts are underway. Updates on restoration will be provided regularly. We stand resilient,” the port posted on X.

First Glimpse of Bad Boy - INS Vikrant ⚓ deployed near Karachi Port 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XTIqSkRJ66 — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) May 8, 2025

However, no official statement has been made by the Indian Defence Ministry or the Indian Navy regarding the attack on Karachi Port. Several media reports said that the INS Virat deployed the Arabian Sea fire missiles in Karachi city, including Karachi Port. The military action is being linked to recent Pakistan drone and missile attacks on the Indian side, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The ground-to-earth Indian defence system intercepted successfully.

Scenes from Karachi port in #Pakistan. INS Vikrant in action.🔥 शुभ दीपावली 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Qj6HmcGsgb — Times Yug (@TimesYug) May 8, 2025

Videos showing explosions near Karachi Port went viral on Thursday. Viral videos and images, purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack with large explosions and widespread destruction at Karachi Port, further fueled the narrative and stoked public sentiment on both sides of the border.

Press Release

KPT'S OFFICIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT HACKED BY INDIA



This is to state that India has released fake news from official twitter/X account of KPT. It is clarified that KPT's official X/Twitter Account was hacked



Pls reconfirm the news from KPT PR before showing on media — Karachi Port Trust Official (@official_kpt) May 9, 2025

Later, port trust official X handle clarified after the reports of the attack by INS Vikrant on Karachi Port surfaced on internet and social media that their account was hacked. "Press Release KPT'S OFFICIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT HACKED BY INDIA This is to state that India has released fake news from official twitter/X account of KPT. It is clarified that KPT's official X/Twitter Account was hacked. Pls reconfirm the news from KPT PR before showing on media."

Meanwhile, India launched a missile attack on the night of May 6 and 7 targeting terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation for a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.