Fact Check: AAP Shares Fake Video of Pankaj Tripathi Falsely Criticizing BJP

Claim Review : The video, which initially featured the actor warning people about digital fraud in UPI payments, has now been edited to mock the BJP. Claimed By : AAP Social Media Handle Fact Check : False

Created By: Logically Facts

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

In the lead-up to the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the official X account of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared a video on December 5, 2024, featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi. The video purportedly shows Tripathi discouraging people from voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: In the clip, Tripathi, dressed as a peanut vendor, checks his phone and says, “I sell peanuts, not my brain. Look at this message. BJP has sent it, asking for votes, promising development. We vote for them, and then our money disappears. Remember, if BJP entices you, say, ‘I am not a fool.’” The post, which was deleted shortly after being uploaded, garnered over 65,000 views, 1,000 likes, and 400 reposts, as per archived records. Several AAP-affiliated X accounts also circulated the clip. However, an investigation by Logically Facts revealed that the video was altered. A reverse image search by Logically Facts traced the original video to a public awareness campaign uploaded on YouTube by UPI Chalega on September 23, 2024. The video, titled “Peanutwala | Fake lottery link | UPI security awareness,” featured Tripathi warning viewers about UPI (Unified Payments Interface) scams. In the genuine clip, Tripathi says in Hindi (translated to English):

“I sell peanuts, not my brain. Look at this message — it says, ‘You have won a lottery. Click the link, enter your UPI pin, and win money!’ Do I not know better? If I enter my UPI pin, my money gets deducted. I’m a peanut vendor, not a fool. Remember, UPI says — if someone lures you, say, ‘I am not a fool.’”

Several discrepancies confirm the video was manipulated. For instance, at 0:09 in the viral clip, the text “Vote for BJP” appears on Tripathi’s phone screen. However, in the original video, the screen displays a white background with the text “Winner.” Additionally, the lip movements in the viral video do not align with the altered audio.

In conclusion, the viral clip falsely claims that Pankaj Tripathi spoke against the BJP. The actor was, in fact, raising awareness about UPI fraud. The video has been digitally altered to spread misinformation.



This story was originally published by Logically Facts and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.