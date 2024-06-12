Fact Check: Edited Video Falsely Claims Rahul Gandhi Watched PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

Claim Review : Edited Video Shared to Claim Rahul Gandhi Was Watching PM Modi Take Oath Claimed By : Twitter User Fact Check : False

Created By: Newschecker.in

Co-Published by: LokmatTimes.com

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sitting inside a car with a clip from the recent oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government where Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister playing on a screen is being shared on social media platforms. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: No, the claim is false as the clip is edited. On carefully analysing the viral video, newschecker noticed that the footage of PM Modi displayed on the screen in front of Rahul Gandhi was from the 2019 swearing in ceremony. A Google lens search on the viral footage of Rahul Gandhi led newschecker to a YouTube video by ‘REPUBLIC DUNlYA,’ dated May 6, 2024. It carried the same video, however, the screen in front of the Congress leader was turned off.

Furthermore, the original video was also shared on the official Instagram account of Rahul Gandhi on April 17, 2024, with the caption, “Thinking of India, searching for India! (translated from Hindi)” The same was uploaded to his Facebook account too. newschecker.in also noticed a watermark of “@amarprasadreddy” on the viral footage. Taking a clue, we scanned through the X account of Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy), identifying as a BJP functionary, and found that the video was shared at 1:39 PM on June 9. “Today Evening Scenes,” its caption stated.

Conclusion: Hence, the viral footage showing Rahul Gandhi watching PM Modi taking oath is digitally edited.

This story was originally published by Newschecker.in and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

