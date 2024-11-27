Fact Check: Old Gorakhpur CAA Protest Video Wrongly Linked to Sambhal Violence

Claim Review : A video is circulating on social media, claiming to show alleged police action during the violence that erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh over the survey of Jama Masjid. Claimed By : Social Media User Fact Check : False

Created By:Vishvas News

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

A video circulating on social media claims to show alleged police action during the violence that erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday (Nov 24, 2024), following a court-ordered survey of Jama Masjid. The footage reportedly shows clashes between the police and the public. However, this claim has been debunked.

Fact-checking by Vishvas News reveals that the viral video is false and is actually related to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Gorakhpur during 2019-2020, not the recent incident in Sambhal. A detailed investigation led by Vishvas News found that the video had been uploaded on a YouTube channel named ‘Social Media News’ on December 31, 2019, under the title, “Indian Police Beat Anti-Citizenship Law Protester. CAA – NRC – CAA_NRC – India – CAAProtest_CAA.”

Further research revealed that several users had shared this video on Facebook as early as January 2020. This confirmed that the footage was not from the recent Sambhal violence. Vishvas News then traced the origin of the video by searching for keywords related to the CAA and NRC protests from that time period. This search led to several YouTube channels featuring videos similar to the viral footage, all indicating that the incident took place during the 2019-2020 CAA protests in Gorakhpur.

To verify the location, they examined keyframes of the video and searched for shop names visible in the footage on Google Maps. This confirmed that the video was filmed on Nakhas Road in Gorakhpur. Additionally, Pradeep Srivastava, a senior journalist with Dainik Jagran in Gorakhpur, confirmed that the video was from the 2019 CAA and NRC protests and that the location was indeed Nakhas Road.

In conclusion, Vishvas News’ investigation found the viral claim to be misleading. The video is related to the CAA and NRC protests in Gorakhpur during 2019-2020 and has no connection to the violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, over the survey of Jama Masjid.

This story was originally published by Vishvas News and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

