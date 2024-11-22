Fact Check: Viral Claims of Uddhav Thackeray Apologizing for 1992 Riots Proven False

Claim Review : A social media post features a purported newspaper clipping claiming that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has apologized for his involvement in the 1992 Mumbai riots. Claimed By : Social Media User Fact Check : False

Created By: Logically Facts

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com



The 1992-93 Mumbai riots, which took place between December 1992 and January 1993, were a violent aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya. The riots resulted in the tragic loss of over 900 lives. While Uddhav Thackeray, a former Maharashtra chief minister, was not directly linked to the violence, his father, Bal Thackeray—Shiv Sena founder—faced accusations of instigating communal unrest during that period.

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly election buzz, a supposed news clipping from the Hindi newspaper Rashtriya Ujala began circulating online, alleging that Uddhav Thackeray apologized for the riots. The clipping claims Thackeray said, "Participating in the 1992 riots was a mistake; please forgive me," during a meeting with Muslim leaders, including Mufti Mohammad Ismail, Arif Sheikh, and Farooq Shah. It further alleges that this statement was a political move to win over Muslim voters after Shiv Sena’s perceived underperformance in Hindu-majority areas during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The post suggests this shift in strategy alienated Shiv Sena workers, who saw it as a departure from Bal Thackeray’s pro-Hindu ideology.

The alleged clipping spread widely on X (formerly Twitter), with captions such as, "Yesterday, he claimed Shiv Sena saved Mumbai from the 1992 riots; today, he’s apologizing to Muslims for those same riots." A Marathi version, similar in content, was also shared by social media users, including BJP leader Nitesh Rane.

However, an investigation by Logically Facts debunked the claims as baseless. No evidence supports the claim that Uddhav Thackeray held such a meeting or made such a statement. If such a high-profile apology had occurred, it would have been extensively covered by credible local and national media outlets.The news clipping, attributed to Rashtriya Ujala and credited to a reporter named "Pranav Dogra," was also found to be fake. A thorough review of the Rashtriya Ujala website uncovered no such article. When contacted, Jyoti Narain, the publication's owner, confirmed the clipping was fabricated. Narain also clarified that no reporter named Pranav Dogra is associated with their organization.

Additionally, when the Marathi version of the clipping surfaced, Shiv Sena dismissed it as false and malicious. The party denounced it as an attempt to mislead the public and tarnish Uddhav Thackeray’s image. In conclusion, the viral news clippings alleging Uddhav Thackeray apologized for the 1992 riots are entirely fabricated and hold no credibility.



This story was originally published by Logically Facts and and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

