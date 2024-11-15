Fact Check: Viral Image of Sanjay Raut’s Tattoo on Man’s Rear Is Digitally Edited

Claim Review : A man has tattooed images of Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray on his back, and Sanjay Raut's image on his rear. Claimed By : Social Media User Fact Check : False

Created By:Factly

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com



Fact: A photo here featuring a man with tattoos of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders’ Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray faces on his body has been circulating widely on social media, while Sanjay Raut's image is disrespectfully placed on his rear. To sum up, this is an edited pic and original photo shows Ramanna Jamadar tattooing the faces of Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray on his back to express his loyalty to Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family. The tattoo of Sanjay Raut has been digitally added to this image. Therefore, the claim made in the post is FALSE.

A reverse image search of the viral photo by Factly led them to the original photo published by several news outlets. This photo features a man showing the images of Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray tattooed on his back to Uddhav Thackeray. A comparison of the viral photo with the original photo shows that Sanjay Raut’s tattoo is digitally edited. Furthermore, in an interview with a news channel, Ramanna displayed his two tattoos of Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray on his back. These visuals were also shared on Ramanna’s Facebook profile as well.

This story was originally published by Factly and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

