December 17, 2024

Created By: Factly Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

Fact Check: Viral Photo of Shashi Tharoor in Plaster Cast is From 2022, Not Recent

Created By: Factly

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

 

A photo of Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor resting on a bed with a plaster cast on his leg has gone viral on social media, with claims suggesting he was injured recently. To verify this, Factly conducted a reverse image search, leading us to an ‘X’ post made by Tharoor in December 2022. In the post, he explained that he had badly sprained his left foot after missing a step in Parliament.

Further research reveled several news reports from 2022 confirming the incident. Factly also examined his recent social media posts but found no mention of any new injury. Tharoor’s only reference to the viral photo came in a tweet on December 12, 2024, where he clarified that he was in good condition and criticized the spread of his old photo.Thus, the image in question is from 2022 and is being misrepresented as a recent injury.

This story was originally published by Factly  and republished by LokmatTimes.com  as part of the Shakti Collective.
 

