Fact Check: Viral Video of Youngster Lying in Front of Moving Bus on Busy Hyderabad Road Found To Be Fake

A viral video circulating on social media depicting a young man lying in front of a moving bus on Yousufguda main road has been fact-checked and found to be fake. The video, which garnered significant attention online, was found to be a result of visual effects (VFX) and editing techniques rather than a real-life incident.

సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అవుతోన్న ఈ వీడియో ఫేక్‌. ఇది పూర్తిగా ఎడిటెడ్ వీడియో. సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో పాపులర్‌ కోసం కొందరు ఇలా వీడియోలను ఎడిట్‌ చేసి వదులుతున్నారు. ఇలాంటి వెకిలిచేష్టలతో ఆర్టీసీ ప్రతిష్టను దిగజార్చే ప్రయత్నం చేయడం మంచి పద్దతి కాదు. లైక్‌ లు, కామెంట్ల కోసం చేసే ఈ తరహా… pic.twitter.com/Eia1GCSxyr — VC Sajjanar - MD TGSRTC (@tgsrtcmdoffice) June 21, 2024

The video, initially shared with claims of a risky stunt for social media content creation, shows a man walking onto the road, lying down in front of a moving bus, and then the bus passing over him without causing harm. However, upon research, it was revealed that the video was produced using VFX by a video editor named Saii, who posted the video on Instagram with a query about its authenticity.

Further analysis of the video revealed multiple inconsistencies that indicated its artificial nature. These included discrepancies in shadows, blurring and reappearing road markings, and visual overlaps during the alleged stunt. Chetan, co-founder of Blackbird Academy, the PR agency and studio responsible for creating the video, confirmed its artificial origin and clarified that it was designed to showcase editing skills rather than depict a real-life event.

Additionally, the official handle of the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) issued a statement clarifying that the incident portrayed in the video did not occur in reality. "Edited videos that are made for fun can also cause harm to others," the tweet read. Sajjanar also said that legal action will be taken against those who are responsible for creating such videos.