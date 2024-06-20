International Day of Yoga 2024: Director Colleges Issues Clarification Over Yoga Day Celebrations Says ‘No Employee Forced To Participate’

Claim Review : Employee Forced To Participate in Yoga Day Celebration Claimed By : Social Media User Fact Check : False

Social media has been abuzz with rumours regarding forced participation in International Day of Yoga celebrations held at colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. These rumours allege that employees were compelled to attend, women were forced to change clothes, and even pregnant women were pressured to participate.

The Director Colleges of Jammu & Kashmir has denied these claims, stating it as a 'misinformation'. The Director clarified that all participants in the Yoga Day celebrations did so willingly. No employee was forced to attend against their wishes.

— Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) June 20, 2024

Contrary to rumours, employees were not required to change their clothes entirely. The authorities provided long tunics to be worn over existing attire, ensuring comfort and respecting individual preferences. Pregnant women and those with medical conditions were specifically excused from participating in the Yoga Day activities.