NTA Website Hack? PIB Debunks Video Claiming NEET-UG 2024 Data Sold on Dark Web

A video of a popular news channel went viral on a social media website, claiming that the NEET-UG 2024 examination data were leaked on the dark web after hackers compromised the National Testing Agency (NTA) website.

However, PIB Fact Check team refuted such claims and said NTA website and all its other web portals are fully secure, and reports that these have been compromised and hacked are wrong and misleading.

It's being claimed in a video that @NTA_Exams's website was hacked until June 18 & its data was sold on dark web#PIBFactCheck



✔️The claim is #Fake



✔️Any info regarding website being compromised & hacked is false & baseless



✔️NTA website & all its web portals are fully secure pic.twitter.com/wg7ThX7Da3 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 27, 2024

"Any information regarding the website being compromised and hacked is false and baseless," said PIB. The NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure," it said on X, formerly Twitter. Recently, a media report claimed that the NTA's web portal, the authority in charge of conducting the National Eligibility-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination, was hacked until June 18.

PIB clarified after a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including the NEET-UG and the UGC-NET. The education ministry on Saturday set up a panel to review the NTA’s functioning, recommend exam reforms and ensure data security.