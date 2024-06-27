Police Lathicharge at Indian Youth Congress Protest Over NEET-UG Exam Issue at Jantar Mantar (Watch Video)

In a dramatic turn of events today at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, tensions escalated as police resorted to lathicharge to disperse a protest organized by the Indian Youth Congress over the contentious National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. The protest, intended to highlight issues related to the NEET examination and its impact on students, quickly turned chaotic as police attempted to control the gathering. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test has been a subject of debate and protest across India, with concerns raised over its fairness. The Indian Youth Congress, aligned with several student groups and activists, had organized a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar to voice these concerns and demand reforms in the NEET examination process.

Eyewitnesses reported a large presence of protesters, including students and activists, gathered at Jantar Mantar carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding justice and equitable access to education. However, tensions escalated when police personnel, citing concerns over public safety and order, attempted to disperse the gathering using batons. The situation quickly turned chaotic as police started pushing back protesters, leading to a lathicharge.

The NEET-UG exam in India has sparked widespread outrage, protests, and accusations of cheating this year, as thousands of candidates achieved unusually high scores. NEET-UG is crucial for admission to medical colleges across the country, managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a key authority for India's major exams. While millions attempt the exam annually, only a small fraction typically secure high enough marks for admission. This year, however, an unprecedented number of candidates attained top scores, disrupting the usual ranking system and creating intense competition even among high-achievers. Since the results were announced on June 4th, the exam has faced scrutiny due to various issues such as errors in question papers, discrepancies in the awarding of grace marks, and allegations of leaks and fraud. Students and parents are demanding a re-test, leading to numerous petitions filed in courts seeking redress.

