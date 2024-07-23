10 Injured in Bengaluru Stadium After Section of Stand Collapses During Match

A terrible incident occurred on Sunday where 10 people were injured after a portion of the lower part of the Bengaluru Football Stadium’s Northern Stand collapsed at the time when the Chief Minister’s Cup final match was proceeding between Shantinagar MLA Constituency and CV Raman Nagar MLA Constituency. Entire North and Western galleries were filled with crowds. The front portion of the Northern gallery descended under the weight as several people came crashing down. Soon after the incident, the collapse video went viral on social media.

The incident happened in front of the Former Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri and Karnataka Olympic Association President K.Govindaraj. A person got hit on his head by a falling block and was critically injured. NA Haris, President of Karnataka State Football Association was seated in the next section. After the accident people there were in shock and ran in a panic. Ambulances came and took the injured to hospitals. Karnataka Women’s League matches were played on the next day, i.e., on Monday with the unsettling wreckage. The officials tried to reach but no one answered.