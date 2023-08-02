132nd Edition of Durand Cup set to commence on August 3 2023 - aims to unite India, South Asia through sports

West Bengal (Kolkata) [India], August 2 : 132nd Edition of Durand Cup is commencing from Thursday at Kolkata. It is one of the most prestigious tournaments conducted by the Indian Army every year in collaboration with the Durand Cup Federation.

This edition of the tournament will witness 36 league matches, four quarter final matches, two semi-finals, and culminating into the final match on September 3. In a remarkable display of national integration and sporting excellence, this month-long event with 43 matches will bring together 24 football teams from diverse regions of India including two teams from neighbouring countries, as per a release from Indian Army officials.

One of the most inspiring facts of this edition of the Durand Cup is the inclusion of the "Downtown Heroes" from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The first ever participation of "Downtown Heroes" marks a significant milestone for Jammu and Kashmir. It reflects the increasing allure of sports among the youth in the region and the steady return to normalcy. This momentous event symbolizes the efforts to bring the people of Jammu and Kashmir closer to the rest of India, with the Indian Army playing a crucial role in fostering unity and harmony. As the team competes in this prestigious tournament for the first time, it showcases the potential and talent from the valley, underlining the power of sports to bridge gaps and foster a sense of national integration.

The other coveted national teams are Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Emami East Bengal, Delhi FC, Chennai FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, Kerela Blasters, Gokulam Kerela FC Indian Army FC, Indian Navy FC and Indian Air Force FC. Teams from entire length and breadth of the country including states such as Punjab, Odisha, Jharkhand, Karnataka are participating in the event echoing unity in diversity.

This prestigious football tournament has not only transcended its national boundaries but also embraced teams from South Asia. This year’s edition has teams from Bangladesh Army and Tribhuvan Army from Nepal, strengthening bonds and promoting camaraderie in the South Asian region, the release said.

The transformation of the Durand Cup from a national to an international event has elevated its stature on the global sporting stage.

By welcoming teams from neighboring countries, the tournament has not only enhanced its competitive level but also nurtured diplomatic ties and cultural exchange between nations, promoting harmony and understanding. The event is scheduled to be conducted at four stadiums in Kolkata and one stadium in Guwahati and Kokrajhar each. It will provide opportunities to youth from erstwhile disturbed areas, encouraging them to pursue their passion for sports and fostering unity through the spirit of competition.

The impact of the Durand Cup extends far beyond its sporting prowess. In areas like Assam, which were once mired in unrest, the introduction of sports, especially football, has had a transformative effect on the youth. Kokrajhar, once considered a region with limited opportunities, has emerged as a thriving sporting destination thanks to the establishment of a state-of-the-art football cum athletics stadium, the release said.

The establishment of Sports Authority of India (SAI) stadium at Kokrajhar has not only encouraged young athletes to hone their skills but also provided a platform for the local community to come together and celebrate their shared passion for sports. The stadium has become a beacon of hope, attracting countless youngsters who now see a promising future in the world of sports. The development of sporting infrastructure in these regions reflects the Indian Army's dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, transcending societal boundaries and fostering inclusivity, it said.

By bringing together teams from diverse backgrounds, the Durand Cup embodies the spirit of India's unity in diversity. It serves as a powerful

testament to the fact that sport has the unique ability to transcend differences, build bridges, and create a common ground for people from all

walks of life.

The Indian Army's endeavour to promote the Durand Cup as a symbol of national unity and international friendship is truly commendable. The inclusion of teams from Jammu and Kashmir, as well as neighboring nations, and the transformation of erstwhile disturbed areas into flourishing sporting hubs demonstrate the profound impact that sports can have on society. Through the Durand Cup, India's rich diversity is celebrated, and a new generation of athletes is inspired, paving the way for a more inclusive and harmonious future. .

