AC Milan secure UEFA Champions League spot after win over Juventus

Milan [Italy], May 29 : AC Milan defeated Juventus 1-0, at the San Siro Stadium on Monday. AC Milan now secure a spot in the next season's UEFA Champions League as they finish in the top four spot in the Italian Serie A table.

AC Milan is currently in the fourth spot with 67 points in the league table. Having played 37 games they have won 10, lost eight and drew 10.

In the match against Juventus, Milan's striker Olivier Giroud scored the goal for his side in the 40th minute. Thus, securing automatic qualification for AC Milan.

Juventus took 16 shots out of which only three were on target. Juventus had a total of 48 per cent of possession on the ball. They completed a total of 426 passes with an accuracy of 84 per cent.

AC Milan took nine shots out of which three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 52 per cent. They completed 467 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent.

Juventus are in the seventh position in the league table. Having played 37 matches they have won 21, lost 10 and drawn six.

Recently 10 points were deducted from Juventus because of the new ruling by the Italian football federation's appeals court after an investigation into the club's transfer dealings found evidence of false accounting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor